Zach Ertz trade rumors: Eagles TE prefers to be released before free agency
Zach Ertz’s preference, if the #Eagles are prepared to move on, would clearly be to be released. He wants to pick his destination. The team obviously wants to get something in return. So that conflict will play out over the next week as both sides jockey to get what they want.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 8, 2021
As the Zach Ertz era comes to a close in Philadelphia, both parties appear set on haggling over the star tight end’s exit from the franchise.
On Sunday evening, we reported via Michael Silver, that the Eagles had received trade calls surrounding Ertz and that the team prefers to gain compensation over outright release.
Ertz would obviously like input in his next destination and the lack of a no-trade clause means the Eagles could ship the talented tight end anywhere they choose.
The 30-year-old Ertz is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro, logging 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.
The three-time Pro Bowler will now seek a fresh start, while the Eagles will look to extend Dallas Goedert and continue working to get under the salary cap.
