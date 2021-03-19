Zach Ertz trade rumors: Bills no longer interested due to Eagles high asking price

Breaking News:

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
As Zach Ertz waits to find an NFL home, the Bills are moving on according to Marcel Louis-Jacques, who’s reporting that Buffalo is set to sign Jacob Hollister because of the Eagles’ high asking price.

Louis-Jacque said multiple sources told him the Eagles’ asking price for Ertz was “as high as a 3rd-round pick,” and it comes on the heels of Howie Roseman confirming that he’d only move on from the tight end if it made sense for Philadelphia.

Ertz is due $8.25 million in 2021 on the final year of a five-year, $42.5 million extension.

