Zach Ertz trade rumors: Bills no longer interested due to Eagles high asking price
Buffalo was believed to be a suitor for Zach Ertz, but a league source told me Tuesday night there was “nothing there” between Bills and Eagles
Heard from multiple sources that Eagles’ asking price for Ertz was as high as a 3rd round pick https://t.co/WWLJQ6s2yX
— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 19, 2021
As Zach Ertz waits to find an NFL home, the Bills are moving on according to Marcel Louis-Jacques, who’s reporting that Buffalo is set to sign Jacob Hollister because of the Eagles’ high asking price.
Louis-Jacque said multiple sources told him the Eagles’ asking price for Ertz was “as high as a 3rd-round pick,” and it comes on the heels of Howie Roseman confirming that he’d only move on from the tight end if it made sense for Philadelphia.
Ertz is due $8.25 million in 2021 on the final year of a five-year, $42.5 million extension.
