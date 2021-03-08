Zach Ertz trade rumor: Eagles received calls from multiple teams about potential trade for the veteran TE

Multiple teams have called the Eagles about the possibility of trading for three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz, and a deal could happen in the coming days, according to two sources familiar with the talks. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 8, 2021

The Zach Ertz era is set to come to an end here in Philadelphia and as the Eagles get set for a rebuild, Howie Roseman could land compensation for the record-setting pass catcher.

Mike Silver of the NFL Network is reporting that the Eagles have received calls from multiple teams interested in acquiring Ertz and a deal could happen any day now.