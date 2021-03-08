Zach Ertz trade rumor: Eagles received calls from multiple teams about potential trade for the veteran TE

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Zach Ertz era is set to come to an end here in Philadelphia and as the Eagles get set for a rebuild, Howie Roseman could land compensation for the record-setting pass catcher.

Mike Silver of the NFL Network is reporting that the Eagles have received calls from multiple teams interested in acquiring Ertz and a deal could happen any day now.

