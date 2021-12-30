Zach Ertz: We’re still the same team as when everyone said how great we were

Despite losing last week’s game against the Colts to fall to 10-5, the Cardinals still clinched a playoff berth in Week 16.

But Arizona has lost three games in a row and is now in danger of losing out on the NFC West title. If the Rams defeat the Ravens and the Cardinals lose to the Cowboys on Sunday, Los Angeles will clinch the division.

So, Arizona needs to stop the skid against Dallas this week. Quarterback Kyler Murray said on Wednesday that the team isn’t “far off,” and that everyone just needs to do their jobs a little bit better.

On Thursday, tight end Zach Ertz — who won Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia a few years ago — echoed Murray’s message.

“Everyone has to play better. Everyone has to coach better. Everyone has to do their job just a little better,” Ertz said, via Kevin Parrish Jr. of the Cardinals’ website. “We’re still the same team we were when everyone said how great we were. So just because we lost a few games doesn’t mean we’re now the worst team in the NFL.”

True as that may be, the Cardinals have not played well in their last three games. They’ve clearly missed receiver DeAndre Hopkins on offense, but the receiver isn’t going to be back until the postseason at the earliest with his knee injury.

The Cardinals have averaged just 17 points per game in the three-game losing streak. It won’t be easy for the offense to get going against Dallas’ defense, but Arizona needs to start getting some positive energy heading into the postseason.

