Zach Ertz snubbed from NFL top tight end list, getting only honorable mention

The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade last season after Maxx Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury. Ertz played in 11 games for the Cardinals and caught 56 passes, tying the single-season franchise record for number of receptions by a tight end. He did that in 11 games.

They re-signed him to a three-year deal.

He is bound to have a record-setting season and he has been one of the league’s best tight ends in the past, but while he is still a solid player, he did not make the cut in Mark Schofield’s rankings of the top 12 tight ends in the NFL for Touchdown Wire.

He just misses the cut and gets honorable mention.

The top of the list includes the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the 49ers’ George Kittle. Schofield has Kelce at No. 1 over Kittle, which is certainly debatable.

Should Ertz make the list?

He is now in his 30s but his ability to impact the passing game probably should put him ahead of two of the final three guys on Schofield’s list — the Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth, ranked at No. 10, and the Bills’ Dawson Knox, coming in at No. 12.

One could argue Ertz could come in ahead of the Lions’ T.J. Hockenson.

Ertz caught more passes than all three players last season. He can line up as an ‘X’ receiver. He can play in the slot. Ertz is not the blocker the other guys are but he is capable.

And with receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six games of the season, Ertz is likely going to be a focal point of the offense. He built a nice rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray almost immediately and now has had a full offseason to work in the offensive system.

Ertz tied the Cardinals’ record for catches for a tight end. If he is healthy this season, he should obliterate that record of 56 in 2022.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



