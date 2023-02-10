Zach Ertz showcases his Super Bowl LII ring on red carpet at NFL Honors
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz showcases his Super Bowl LII ring on the red carpet at NFL Honors.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab discuss Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Which player, position group, or other aspect of this game could be the surprise element that decides who wins and who loses. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
The Detroit Lions averaged 26.6 points per game with Ben Johnson as a first-time play caller this season, after scoring 19.1 ppg in 2021
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke frankly about his future in San Francisco last week.
Super Bowl week in Phoenix has not been kind to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. By Adam Hermann
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
Sean Payton was a candidate for several head coaching jobs before reaching an agreement with the Broncos that will take him back to the sidelines after a year spent working at Fox Sports. Payton’s colleague in the television business Terry Bradshaw made headlines earlier this week when he said that Payton did not pursue a [more]
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
People love their conspiracy theories.
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night at Ralph’s on the Park, Nick [more]
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.