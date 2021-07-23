Zach Ertz rumors: NFL insider says pump the brakes on Eagles TE being over his grievances

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: #Eagles TE Zach Ertz will report for the start of training camp, though I don’t believe it’s all sunshine and roses between him and the team. (I still got love for ya, @howardeskin) pic.twitter.com/Zu46xAZDAL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 22, 2021

Zach Ertz will be reporting to Eagles training camp next Wednesday, but according to one NFL expert, the decision is more about business than anything else.

Howard Eskins recently reported that Ertz would in fact be reporting to the NovaCare Complex for Philadelphia’s first training camp under new head coach, Nick Sirianni. Eskins went a step further in his reporting, hinting at Ertz potentially being over his grievances, all while working out at the complex.

Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network is saying not so fast on those rumors, chalking Ertz’s arrival up to business, while alluding that the Eagles star tight end could still end up elsewhere.

“I don’t believe everything is forgotten and forgiven. Zach Ertz, when he spoke to the media at the end of the season this past season, spoke like a guy who knew his time in Philadelphia was up.”

Garafalo makes it seem as if Eskins was correct in his assertion that Ertz has been in the facility, but that was more about staying sharp and ready for camp, and less about the tight end’s newfound happiness with Howie Roseman.

Stay tuned.

List

5 Eagles who have a shot at making the NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2021' list View 5 items

Related