Zach Ertz reports to Eagles camp

This offseason featured plenty of discussion about tight end Zach Ertz leaving the Eagles and Ertz seemed to welcome such a move, but the team never traded or released him from the roster.

Whatever Ertz’s desire, the reality is that he’d face fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report to training camp on Tuesday along with the rest of the team. A report last week indicated that Ertz would show up and avoid those fines and reporters at the Eagles facility confirm that he has joined the team for the start of camp.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he will remain with the team for the first week of the regular season. Someone could see a need at tight end arise that leads them to make the Eagles an offer they can’t refuse and give Ertz the fresh start many thought was coming when the 2020 season came to an end.

If that doesn’t happen, it looks like Ertz will continue his partnership with Dallas Goedert and serve as a receiving option for Jalen Hurts during the 2021 season.

