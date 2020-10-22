Zach Ertz will reportedly be out a little longer than 1st thought

Ertz will reportedly be out a little longer than 1st thought originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Zach Ertz suffered a high ankle sprain against the Ravens and it sounds like he’s going to be out a bit longer than the initial 3-4 weeks as reported by ESPN.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ertz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, which means his return won’t come until after the Eagles’ bye week.
From @gmfb in the fog ahead of #Giants-#Eagles tonight on the home team's injuries and when to expect Zach Ertz back. pic.twitter.com/hKdxv9PoWS— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 22, 2020
The Eagles have tonight’s game against the Giants and next week against the Cowboys before their Week 9 bye. So at least one of those 4-6 weeks won’t include a game. But that timeframe would also allow the Eagles to put him on Injured Reserve with this year’s new rules. Players can be brought back off IR after missing three games this year.
So there seems to be a chance Ertz could return for Week 11 against the Browns if that 4-6-week timeline holds true.
Another couple injury notes from Garafolo:
- Dallas Goedert, who suffered a minor ankle fracture against the Bengals on Sept. 27, is expected to return after the bye week against the Giants in Week 10. Goedert is technically eligible to return from IR but isn’t ready to do so. Without Ertz, the Eagles could really use Goedert right now.
- Alshon Jeffery is out again this week, but it isn’t because of his foot. Jeffery has been out since last season after he suffered a Lisfranc injury that needed surgery. But this week, Jeffery ended up with a calf injury that is what’s actually keeping him out right now. The Eagles hope to have him back for next week against the Cowboys.