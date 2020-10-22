Zach Ertz will reportedly be out a little longer than 1st thought

Ertz will reportedly be out a little longer than 1st thought originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Zach Ertz suffered a high ankle sprain against the Ravens and it sounds like he’s going to be out a bit longer than the initial 3-4 weeks as reported by ESPN.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ertz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, which means his return won’t come until after the Eagles’ bye week.

From @gmfb in the fog ahead of #Giants-#Eagles tonight on the home team's injuries and when to expect Zach Ertz back. pic.twitter.com/hKdxv9PoWS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 22, 2020

The Eagles have tonight’s game against the Giants and next week against the Cowboys before their Week 9 bye. So at least one of those 4-6 weeks won’t include a game. But that timeframe would also allow the Eagles to put him on Injured Reserve with this year’s new rules. Players can be brought back off IR after missing three games this year.

So there seems to be a chance Ertz could return for Week 11 against the Browns if that 4-6-week timeline holds true.

Another couple injury notes from Garafolo: