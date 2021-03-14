Zach Ertz reportedly growing impatient as he waits for Eagles to trade him originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is growing “increasingly impatient” as he waits to be traded, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ertz, 30, is entering the final year of his contract with the team that drafted him back in 2013 and there has been some obvious growing tension between him and the Eagles since they were unable to agree to a contract extension last offseason.

The Eagles reportedly want to get back a 3rd- or 4th-round pick for Ertz but that has apparently been too high of an asking price for the three-time Pro Bowler.

The #Eagles insist they won’t release three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz, and with multiple teams interested in a trade, Ertz is getting antsy for Philadelphia to get a deal done. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/W5T4skOlIR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2021

You can see why Ertz would be getting impatient. According to Pelissero, the Eagles have made it clear that they wouldn’t mind having Ertz back in 2021 but that seems like a bargaining tactic of sorts to drive up the price. And there have reportedly been multiple teams showing interest.

Even dating back to just after the 2020 season ended, Ertz made it clear he thought his days in Philly were over. He had an emotional Zoom call with local reporters and basically said goodbye to the city he has made his NFL home.

“I’m not someone to hold grudges by any means,” Ertz said the day after the 2020 season ended. “I truly love everything this organization stands for and a lot of because Mr. (Jeff) Lurie, Howie (Roseman) and Doug (Pederson) run it a certain way. Obviously, it is a business. This has kind of been my first taste of that business. So for me I’ll never hold a grudge. Everyone’s trying to do their job to the best of their ability, just like I am each and every week, and I’m excited about the future.”

Story continues

Ertz and the Eagles were never able to reach a contract extension last offseason and during training camp, Ertz wondered publicly if the Eagles still wanted him. He even had a spirited discussion with Howie Roseman at the NovaCare Complex.

Ertz bet on himself and in 2020 battled through injuries and had the worst statistical season of his career. He caught 36 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown last year.

Under his current contract, Ertz has a base salary of $8.5 million in the final year of his contract in 2021. It’s not a very high amount if he can regain his form but there are obvious questions about that. And Ertz likely still wants a new contract.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube