Zach Ertz questionable to return with knee injury

The Cardinals are already playing without starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Now they’ve at least temporarily lost one of their key offensive weapons.

Tight end Zach Ertz is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

He sustained the injury after catching a pass over the middle on third-and-4 for a 12-yard gain. Ertz took a long time to get up and leave the field. The FOX broadcast showed him looking emotional as he made his way to the sideline. But he at least was not immediately ruled out.

Ertz entered Week 10 with 46 catches for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals and Rams are tied 3-3 in the second quarter.

