Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders already ruled out for Giants-Eagles game on Thursday night

With a short week ahead for the Giants and Eagles facing off in an NFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football, Philadelphia will be without two of their best offensive weapons.

Running back Miles Sanders (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) will be sidelined with injuries that will actually have them out multiple games, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Sanders suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It came at the end of a 74-yard run where Sanders' knee bent when he went to the ground. He is expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

As for Ertz, his expected time out will be longer, about 3-4 weeks of recovery with a high ankle sprain. That may also be an IR stint for the veteran tight end.

While bad news for the Eagles, the Giants get to breathe a bit as they won't have to game plan against these two offensive studs. Sanders has been torching good defenses -- the Pittsburgh Steelers the week before the Ravens -- while Ertz is a known Giants killer in the middle of the field.

But the Eagles do have depth that can't be taken lightly. Boston Scott and Corey Clement will likely split time in the backfield, while Dallas Goedert is a solid tight end that was getting regular targets each week before his own injury. He had three catches in his return on Sunday.