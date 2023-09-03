Zach Ertz: Integration of QB Josh Dobbs has been ‘seamless’

The Arizona Cardinals pivoted just before roster cutdown with their plan at quarterback to start the season while Kyle Murray finishes his recovery from a torn ACL.

They moved on from Colt McCoy, cutting him, and acquiored Josh Dobbs via trade.

While head coach Jonathan Gannon said he will not name whether Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune will start at quarterback in Week 1 for competitive reasons, signs point toward Dobbs.

According to tight end Zach Ertz, there have been no problems with the trransition.

“He’s got a really good grasp of this offense,” Ertz told reporters during the week. “He has played it in the past, so him coming into the huddle and calling plays, calling the formations has been seamless so far.”

Ertz also noted Dobbs’ reputed intelligence — “he’s an astronaut or whatever he is.”

And, very important for him and his fellow pass catchers, “he throws a very catchable ball.”

Dobbs has been in the league since 2017 but has only appeared in eight NFL games and has started twice.

