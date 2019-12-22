Zach Ertz returns to Eagles-Cowboys game after injury scare

PHILADELPHIA — Zach Ertz exited the Philadelphia Eagles’ de facto NFC East title game against the Cowboys with a rib injury, but got wrapped up and returned.

Ertz missed parts of two Eagles drives in the second quarter after taking two big hits in the first. After the second hit, on a fairly deep pass over the middle that he almost corralled, he was slow to get up. He was then evaluated in the blue medical tent on the Eagles’ sideline.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ertz returned to the game after that, but appeared to pull up mid-route on a third-down play early in the second quarter. He jogged straight to the sideline, and then to the locker room in apparent pain.

Zach Ertz took two big hits in the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Eagles announced Ertz was questionable to return. Shortly thereafter, he did. But on his first drive back, while Carson Wentz targeted Dallas Goedert again and again, Ertz did not see a pass come his way.

Philadelphia led Dallas 10-6 at halftime.