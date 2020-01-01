Zach Ertz has not been cleared for contact as Eagles prep for playoff game against Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles hope tight end Zach Ertz can recover quickly. Ertz took part in the team’s walkthrough Wednesday, but has not been cleared for contact after cracking a rib and lacerating his kidney in Week 17.

Ertz missed part of Sunday’s 34-17 win over the New York Giants, but returned to action during the contest. The 29-year-old was limited, catching just four passes for 28 yards.

Losing Ertz would be a massive blow to an Eagles team already dealing with a number of injuries. They already lost both Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson to injuries. Nelson Agholor was unable to play in Week 17 due to a knee issue. On top of that, running back Jordan Howard also missed Week 17 and Miles Sanders had to leave the game with an injury.

If Ertz can’t recover in time, the Eagles would have to lean on the receiving combination of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Deontay Burnett and Greg Ward against the Seattle Seahawks. The team also has tight end Dallas Goedert, who has showed flashes of excellence over his career, but has rarely been relied upon as the team’s top option. With Ertz ailing, Goedert caught four passes for 65 yards in Week 17.

Ertz still has a few days to get right, and it’s possible he’ll be good to go by game time. But if Ertz can’t make it back, Eagles fans will have to hope Carson Wentz can find a way past the Eagles without his most reliable target.

