Tight end Zach Ertz went into the offseason unsure about his future with the Eagles and he stayed away from much of the offseason program, but he remains on the roster and said on Wednesday that any issues with the team are in the past.

Ertz said that he and the team “mended” fences over the last few months and that he’s excited about the upcoming season. He called himself the “happiest” he’s been in a long time after working with the new coaching staff this offseason and said that he’s not interested in being anywhere else in the future.

“This is the place I want to be, this is the place I want to retire. I’m moving on from everything that happened this offseason,” Ertz said in his first media session of the year.

Ertz dealt with injuries while catching 36 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season. He’ll try for a better outcome in his ninth season with the team.

Zach Ertz: Happiest I’ve been in a long time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk