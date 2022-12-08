When Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz initially hurt his knee last month, the belief was that he avoided an injury to his ACL but he revealed he wasn’t that lucky on Thursday.

At a press conference from the team’s facility concerning his selection as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, Ertz revealed that he had surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL. He said that doctors discovered the ACL was partially torn during that operation and that the best course of action was to repair it along with the other injury.

Ertz said that he hopes to be ready for the first week of the 2023 season, but there’s a lot of rehab work for him to do before anyone will know if that’s realistic.

Ertz is signed through the 2024 season. He had 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

Zach Ertz had surgery to repair torn ACL, MCL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk