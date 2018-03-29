Zach Ertz had the perfect response to the new NFL catch rule

Josh Ellis | NBC Sports Philadelphia
NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's March 29 and here's your daily reminder that the Eagles are, in fact, still the reigning Super Bowl champions.

NFL owners ruled unanimously to approve a new catch rule that will attempt to clarify what has been the subject of much debate in the league. While it remains to be seen if the new rule will help, one thing is for sure, Zach Ertz caught the game-winning TD in the Super Bowl and he wants everyone to remember that.

Many players have taken to social media over the past week to express their opinions on the new rules that were approved by the NFL, but few responses were as perfect as Ertz's.

With more than 21,000-plus favorites, this is one of Ertz's most popular posts ever and the responses from his teammates are pretty funny, too.

Ertz caught it, Clement caught it and Dez didn't. Eagles are Super Bowl champs.

