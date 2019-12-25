Zach Ertz would not have participated if the Eagles did have a practice Wednesday, according to the team's official Christmas Day injury report.

The Eagles held a walkthrough Tuesday instead of a practice Wednesday, but NFL rules require teams to file an official projected injury report on normal practice days in which they don't practice.

That projected injury report lists Ertz, Nelson Agholor (knee) and Lane Johnson (ankle) as "did not practice."

The Eagles return to practice on Thursday. They will win the NFC East if they beat the Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Ertz, who leads all NFL tight ends with 88 catches, got hurt in the first half of the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday. He returned to catch four passes in the second half, but tests on Monday revealed a broken rib, and his status for Sunday remains in doubt.

The Eagles re-signed veteran Richard Rodgers on Tuesday, another sign there's a good chance Ertz won't be available on Sunday.

Agholor has missed the last three games and four of the last five. Johnson got hurt in the Giants game two weeks ago and didn't play against the Cowboys.

The following players project as "limited" if there had been a practice on Wednesday: wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (foot), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), guard Brandon Brooks (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (shoulder), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle).

Howard got hurt in the Bears game on Nov. 3 and hasn't played since. The Eagles released Jay Ajayi on Tuesday, and Howard is expected to be available for the Giants game on Sunday.

Zach Ertz 'did not participate' in projected Eagles practice