Zach Ertz was determined not to let Miami disaster happen again

Zach Ertz didn't hesitate to say after the Miami disaster that it was one of the worst games of his career.

And he promised it wouldn't happen again.

A week after the nightmarish loss to the Dolphins, the Eagles rebounded, and so did Ertz.

He followed one of the worst games of his seven-year career with a typical Zach Ertz game.

"It was tough last week physically and mentally," Ertz said. "It was probably the worst game that I've played in a long time. And so being able to just come out … and rebound and have the coaches and the guys kind of trust in me and never lose faith, obviously it means a lot to me."

Ertz scored the tying touchdown against the Giants with a couple minutes left in regulation and the winning touchdown five minutes into overtime, and the Eagles turned a potential second straight catastrophe against a two-win team into a dramatic win.

And Ertz became the first Eagle to score the tying and go-ahead TDs in the fourth quarter or later since Brian Westbrook against the Redskins in 2007.

"It was kind of the message after the (Dolphins) game that our best players and our leaders – we have to be playing our best at this point in the year," said Ertz, a lock for his third straight Pro Bowl this year. "A lot of guys took it hard last week. Obviously the performance wasn't us, me in particular. But it definitely feels great to find a way to win and be a big part of it. It was definitely fun out there."

The Eagles kept their improbable playoff hopes alive with that 23-17 overtime win Monday night.

And they did it without most of the skill players they began the season with. Among the missing were DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles.

And with an assortment of late-season pickups and practice squad alumni and Ertz shifting from position to position, they rallied back from 14 points down in the third quarter to win a game they had to win.

Ertz played everywhere. Almost everywhere.

"I think every spot at the skill position besides running back," he said. "I don't think I'll ever line up there. But I've been in this offense for four years now and I take a lot of pride in being able to help the guys line up. We just had to find a way and obviously with three receivers and losing Alshon early, it was tough. But Greg Ward, J.J (Arcega-Whiteside), Josh Perkins, Boston Scott, those are the guys that allowed us to make plays at the end of the game. Those guys are freakin' studs and I'm so proud of all of them."

And Ertz did his usual thing, with 9 catches for 91 yards and two TDs.

He has 42 catches in the last five games, the third-most in franchise history over a five-game span (behind two of his own streaks) and 10th-most in NFL history by a tight end in a five-game stretch.

He's now up to 79 catches for 827 yards and five TDs and has 19 more catches than any other NFC tight end.

He's been consistently and routinely making big plays for this team for seven years and on Monday night, when his team desperately needed him, he showed up once again.

