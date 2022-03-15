Zach Ertz contract details, salary, salary cap implications

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed tight end Zach Ertz to a three-year contract, solidifying the tight end position for foreseeable future.

He was acquired after tight end Maxx Williams was lost for the season with a torn ACL. He played 11 games for the team and his 56 receptions tied the franchise single-season record for receptions by a tight end and also became the first Cardinals tight end in 18 years to post at least 500 receiving yards in a season. He had 576.

The 31-year-old now will be a mainstay in the Arizona offense. He quickly earned the trust of quarterback Kyler Murray.

His deal is worth more than $31 million over the three seasons.

Zach Ertz contract details

His contract is three years for $31.65 million. $17.5 million of it is guaranteed and $14.5 million of is fully guaranteed at signing.

He gets $8 million as a signing bonus.

His 2022 salary is $2.5 million and can earn up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. His salary is fully guaranteed.

In 2023, he will receive a $1.5 million roster bonus. His salary is $8.755 million, $4 million of which is fully guaranteed. He can earn up to $595,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

In 2024, he is scheduled to receive a $1.5 million roster bonus. His salary will be $7.955 million and he can earn up to $595,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

He has a voiding year in 2025 for cap purposes.

Salary cap implications

We know the details of his money. How does it affect the salary cap for the Cardinals?

In 2022, $2 million of his signing bonus counts against the cap. With his salary and per-game roster bonuses, his cap hit will be up to $4.75 million.

In 2023, with the March roster bonus, the per-game roster bonus, his salary and the $2 million that counts from his signing bonus, his cap hit will be as much as $12.85 million. Because of the $4 million in guaranteed salary, it is highly unlikely he would be cut.

In 2024, his cap hit will be as much as $12.05 million. The Cardinals have an out in his contract in 2024. If he is released or traded before his $1.5 million roster bonus is due, they will save $8.05 million in cap space but carry $4 million in dead money.

If he plays out his contract, $2 million of his signing bonus will count against the 2025 cap after the deal voids and he becomes a free agent.

