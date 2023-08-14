Zach Ertz cleared for full football activity

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is ready to get back on the field.

Ertz has not practiced at training camp as he works his way back from a torn ACL, but that is set to change this week. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ertz has been cleared for full football activity.

Assuming Ertz has no setbacks upon his return to work, Monday's clearance will put him on track to play for the Cardinals in their opener against the Commanders on September 10.

Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt last season. His clearance will leave quarterback Kyler Murray as the only player on the PUP list in Arizona.