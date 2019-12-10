Zach Ertz caps Eagles rally with overtime TD in 23-17 win over Giants

Zach Ertz caught a game-tying touchdown late in regulation and the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied from a 14-point deficit to grab a 23-17 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night.

Despite being down to just one healthy receiver by the end of the game, the Eagles managed to mount an 85-yard scoring drive to even the game in the fourth quarter and a 75-yard drive to win it in overtime to remain tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the lead in the NFC East race at 6-7 on the year.

Ertz was left completely uncovered by the Giants secondary on the final play as Carson Wentz zipped a two-yard touchdown pass to him in the back of the end zone for the victory. Wentz finished the night completing 33 of 50 passes for 325 yards and the two touchdowns to Ertz.

The Eagles lost wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and right tackle Lane Johnson to injuries earlier in the night. The Jeffery injury left the team with just two healthy receivers in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward for a significant portion of the game. Arcega-Whiteside then asked out of the game in overtime due to an injury that left him unable to play as well. The Eagles were down to just Ward, tight ends Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Joshua Perkins, and running backs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott.

Eli Manning delivered an inspired first half performance in his first start Week 2 with a pair of touchdown passes to Darius Slayton helping build a 17-3 halftime lead. However, the Giants were completely incapable of moving the ball after the break as the Eagles scrapped their way back into the mix. New York was out-gained by a 302-29 margin after halftime as the Eagles fought back into the game.

Scott scored on a 2-yard run with 1:28 left in the third quarter to close the gap to 17-10. Philadelphia then capitalized on a chance to even the game with a lengthy drive in the fourth quarter that saw Doug Pederson elect to go for a fourth-and-1 at the Eagles’ own 29-yard line with 4:54 left to play. Wentz converted on a quarterback sneak after failing in an almost identical scenario earlier in the night to keep the drive alive.

A big third down catch from Arcega-Whiteside and 28-yard strike to Goedert pushed the Eagles inside the red zone with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ertz tying the game up with 1:56 left to play. The Giants quickly went three-and-out while burning just 20 seconds off the clock to give Philadelphia a chance to win it in regulation. However, the Eagles would be unable to do so and the game went to the extra session.

Manning completed 15 of 30 passes on the night for 203 yards and two touchdowns. However, the loss drops him under the .500 mark for his career as a starter at 116-117. Slayton was responsible for 154 yards and two touchdowns on five catches for the Giants. New York managed just one first down in the second half and was 0 of 6 on third down after the break.