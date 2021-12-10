Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy, Justin Pugh limited in Thursday’s practice

The Arizona Cardinals started their official week of practice on Thursday because of their game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Their first injury report of the week is short and positive.

Aside from a pair of players who had a day off, only one player was unable to practice at all because of an injury.

The details of the first injury report are below.

Did not participate

OL Rodney Hudson (rest), OL Kelvin Beachum (rest), DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

Kerr’s injury is the only on to worry about, although if Rashard Lawrence is activated this week, Kerr might not have played this week anyway.

Limited participation

OL Justin Pugh (calf), TE Zach Ertz (shoulder), CB Byron Murphy (foot), RB Jonathan Ward (illness)

Pugh getting to practice some is huge. It makes it likely he will be back in the lineup after missing three games, and not a moment too late, with Aaron Donald coming to town.

Muprhy played through his foot injury on Sunday. Ward had to have his workload tempered coming off the COVID list. The fact he no longer is listed with a concussion is great news. He should be back on the field on special teams on Monday.

Ertz’ injury is new but with no moves at tight end, he is probably going to play.

Rams' Thursday injury report

Did not participate:

OL Brain Allen (knee)

OLB Terrell Lewis (back)

CB Robert Rochell (chest)

Limited participation:

OL David Edwards (foot)

RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)

WR Cooper Kupp (toe)

