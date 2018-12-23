Zach Ertz breaks single-season NFL record for catches by a tight end

Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz broke Jason Witten’s single-season NFL record for most receptions by a tight end.

Ertz entered Sunday’s game against the Texans with 101 catches, trailing only Tony Gonzalez (102) and Witten (110). He made 12 catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 32-30 win over Houston.

Witten tweeted his congratulations: “Congratulations to @zertz_86 on breaking my single season receptions record!! Job well done.”

“I don’t think I’ve really come to grips with it yet,” Ertz told reporters after the game. “. . . I’m thankful for everyone that’s helped me along the way. The one thing I do know is I didn’t get here by myself. Jason Witten has been a huge part of this, so technically I think a part of him still has the record. Brent Celek has been huge for me. There’s just been so many people along the way that I’m eternally grateful to. I didn’t do this by myself. I think it truly takes a village.”