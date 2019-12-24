With Zach Ertz ailing, Eagles bring back TE Richard Rodgers

With Zach Ertz dealing with a broken rib and his status for the Giants game up in the air, the Eagles on Tuesday re-signed veteran tight end Richard Rodgers.

The team also placed cornerback Ronald Darby on season-ending Injured Reserve with a hip flexor, formally released running back Jay Ajayi and promoted wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.

The 27-year-old Rodgers, a 3rd-round pick of the Packers back in 2014, has 121 career receptions for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2015, he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and ranked 5th among all NFL tight ends with 8 TD catches.

Ertz, who made his third Pro Bowl this year, suffered a broken rib in the first half of the win over the Cowboys on Sunday. He came back to catch four passes in the second half, but there's a good chance he won't be able to play in the Eagles' must-win against the Giants on Sunday.

The Eagles have Dallas Goedert, who has 54 catches this year, but the only other tight end on the roster is Josh Perkins, who is more of a wide receiver than in-line tight end. Rodgers is a solid blocker and experienced receiver.

The Eagles originally signed Rodgers in April of 2018. He spent most of the season on IR before being activated in November. He went on to play in seven games with 42 reps on offense and 77 on special teams.

He was with the Eagles this past summer before being placed on IR with a foot injury at the end of training camp. Two weeks later he was released off IR with an injury settlement.

Burnett, who caught 10 passes for 143 yards for the Jets last year, just joined the Eagles' practice squad two weeks ago. He's also had brief stints with the Titans and 49ers.

Ajayi, who had such a terrific season for the Super Bowl Eagles two years ago, ran 10 times for just 30 yards in three games after rejoining the Eagles in mid-November.

The oft-injured Darby missed four games earlier this year with a hamstring injury before suffering a hip injury against the Redskins and aggravating it against the Cowboys.

Injuries have limited Darby to just 31 of a possible 53 games over the last three seasons.

The Eagles also signed receiver River Cracraft to their practice squad to replace Burnett.

