Zach Eflin returns, hitters stay hot, Rays win again to get back to .500

MIAMI — The Rays were looking more like themselves again on Wednesday night.

Starter Zach Eflin made a strong, albeit limited, return from the injured list. Randy Arozarena, Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes had big hands in the offense. And the bullpen finished the job.

The result was a 5-3 win over the Marlins — for a sweep of the two-game series — and a return to .500 at 31-31 as the Rays prevailed for the fifth time in their last seven games.

The Rays got off to a quick start, taking advantage of some sloppy outfield play by the Marlins to score three runs in the first.

Arozarena, after reaching base five times on Tuesday, drew a one-out walk. Brandon Lowe, who drove in five runs Tuesday with a homer and a double, followed with a single to right that sent Arozarena to third on an error.

Paredes followed with a two-run double that pushed his team-leading RBI total to 36. With two outs, Josh Lowe, in his first game since being activated off the injured list on Monday, laced a double that scored Paredes.

Eflin, pitching for the first time since being sidelined by lower back inflammation after his May 18 outing, had a rough first inning.

He allowed a one-out single and, after the Rays couldn’t turn a double play on Bryan De La Cruz’s grounder, gave up run-scoring hits to Jesus Sanchez and Otto Lopez.

But Eflin ended the Miami rally by getting out Nick Gordon, the first of 10 straight batters he retired in completing four innings on 55 pitches.

Manager Kevin Cash said before the game the Rays expected Eflin’s workload to be in the 50-65 pitch range and would decide based on how he felt and how efficient he was.

Plus, with Thursday off they were able to use their bullpen liberally.

The Rays hitters added to the lead in the third. Arozarena, who said on Tuesday he had been feeling better at the plate, led off with a double. Brandon Lowe, facing a lefty pitcher for the second straight night, followed with an RBI single. And Parades scored him with another double to make it 5-2.

The Marlins got one run in the fifth off Shawn Armstrong, the first of five relievers the Rays used.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.