Zach Eflin heads to injured list as Brandon Lowe returns for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Zach Eflin felt the tweak in his back as soon as he threw the pitch near the end of his outing against the Blue Jays on Saturday. Inflammation in his lower back has landed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list.

“It kind of crept up in that last inning in Toronto, second-to-the-last batter. I threw a 0-0 sweeper, I believe it was, and kind of just felt a weird tweak in my back,” Eflin said Monday. “It doesn’t feel great, but it should be clearing up here hopefully in the next four or five days and we’ll go from there.”

Eflin was the first of several roster moves the Rays made before the series opener against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Brandon Lowe (oblique strain) was activated as was left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady, who the Rays acquired from the Cubs over the weekend. To make room on the roster, Manuel Rodriguez was optioned to Triple A.

Eflin said this was similar to an issue he went through last season.

“I’m not too worried about it, honestly,” he said. “It’s just one of those things where I just don’t think (the next scheduled turn on) Friday is realistic. It happened last year and I felt good after about eight days.”

Eflin, 30, has pitched to a 4.12 ERA over 10 starts this season. He has not looked as sharp as he did in his 2023 debut season with the Rays, when he pitched to a 3.50 ERA. His strikeout rate is down from 26.5 last season to 17.9, and his hard-hit percentage is up significantly from 31.5% to 41.6.

“I think this is similar to something he felt last year and if it is, that’s a good sign for us and because he kind of bounced right back,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “... No throwing for a week or so, see how that goes. And anywhere two to four weeks, I’m guessing, but it’ll all be symptom driven.”

Finally back

After missing the last 40 games, Brandon Lowe returned to the lineup Monday night. The infielder said that his initial diagnosis — a Grade 1 strain (mild) in a certain area of the oblique — was incorrect and he actually had a Grade 2 strain (moderate) in another part of the oblique. That led to more rehab time and some uncertainty on his part.

Frustrated that he wasn’t feeling better sooner, Lowe got two sets of MRI results and sought out a third opinion. That reassured him that the strain was worse than first thought and he was on the right timeline.

“I was on the right path. I was progressing the right way; what I was feeling was normal. And it’s just unfortunate the way that it kind of boiled down,” he said.

Lowe has been told there is a very slim chance of re-injuring the oblique, and he feels confident going back into the lineup.

“It’s nice to get back,” Lowe said. “The team’s playing really well and starting to play much more like how we expect ourselves to play and hopefully I can just be another boost in the arm and help us keep playing well.”

Lowe, who hit 39 home runs in 2021, is another left-handed bat to balance the lineup.

“A difference-maker,” Cash said of Lowe. “It just continues to balance us out. And it’s a guy that’s got a really legit proven track record of having success at this level, doing big things for the offense for many years. Just got to keep him healthy.”

