Zach Edey's loose ball dive a staple of Purdue basketball's success

BLOOMINGTON — Gene Keady sold Purdue basketball on a simple concept.

You don't need to have the best players to play harder than your opponent.

Except the current rendition of the Boilermakers, under Keady's successor Matt Painter, does have the best player.

Zach Edey buys into the same play harder than your opponent mentality Keady preached for a quarter century before Painter followed suit the last 19 seasons.

Purdue led rival Indiana 78-61 when Edey made a play that should tell you he's not just big, thus only excelling at basketball because of sheer size.

Edey dove for a loose ball that Lance Jones poked away from Indiana's CJ Gunn, then while lying on his back pushed the ball to Jones for a fastbreak layup.

The best player in college basketball also plays harder than anyone in college basketball.

"I think that's why he's the National Player of the Year," sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer said. "Not because he had whatever he had, 30 tonight? I don't know."

Purdue's Zach Edey (15) and Lance Jones (55) the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Edey did indeed score 33 points and pull down 14 rebounds and the Boilers went on to an 87-66 victory over Indiana, their biggest win in Bloomington since 1934.

That loose ball grab is the kind of play that sets Edey apart. And sets Purdue basketball apart.

Because Edey isn't the only player who collects floor burns like some sort of trophy. Go through the history of the Boilermakers and see why guys like Brian Cardinal and Chris Kramer were so beloved.

There's a whole collection of guys just like that on the current roster from Mason Gillis to Ethan Morton to Braden Smith and on down the line.

Lance Jones knew it when he decided to transfer from Southern Illinois to Purdue for his final season.

"Painter is a tough coach," Jones said. "He expects nothing but the best and for you to give your ultimate best."

Loyer and Edey know it because both nonchalantly said the very words "play hard" while answering questions in the postgame press conference.

Purdue is an imperfect team with a perfect approach.

It's why Painter relies on character as much as he does skill when recruiting players.

To play for Painter, or for Gene Keady for that matter, you have to be able to buy in.

And if you don't play hard, you don't play at all.

Purdue outplayed the Hoosiers. But Purdue also played harder than the Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers, who'd lost three of their last four to their rival, didn't just play hard because it was Indiana, though that didn't hurt.

Purdue played harder because that's all the program has known for more than four decades under two different head coaches.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Zach Edey dives head first, Purdue basketball dominates Indiana