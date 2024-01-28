Zach Edey's 26 points, 12 rebounds help Purdue basketball hold off Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — Mission complete.

Purdue basketball's seniors have now won in every Big Ten arena.

Despite eight first half turnovers, the second-ranked Boilermakers built a 13-point halftime lead behind 8 points on Mason Gillis' 3-for-3 start, then hung on for their first win at Jersey Mike's Arena since 2018, 68-60.

Purdue (19-2, 8-2) watched its lead dwindle to two points with 5:19 to go but was able to close out at a place where it had lost three straight.

It was over when

Fletcher Loyer was fouled attempting a 3-pointer at the top of the key with Purdue leading 57-54.

Loyer cashed in on all three free throws, while fouling Austin Williams out of the game.

Braden Smith hit a tough shot on Purdue's next possession and Zach Edey followed with a two-handed dunk to give the Boilermakers a nine-point lead with 2:08 to go.

Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) shoots a three-point basket over Rutgers forward Aundre Hyatt (5) in the first half off an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Zach Edey watch

The reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey came into Sunday's game with 1,991 points.

With a dunk late in the first half, Edey became the sixth Boilermaker to reach 2,000 career points, joining Rick Mount, Joe Barry Carroll, E'Twaun Moore, Dave Schellhase and Troy Lewis.

Edey finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: The sophomore point guard entered second in the Big Ten at 7.3 assists per game. That average took a hit, but Smith had the hot hand shooting. Smith scored 19 on 7 of 10 shooting, adding two assists and six rebounds.

Lance Jones, Purdue: Coming off an absolute heater last time out, Jones couldn't replicate the shooting success he had against Michigan. He missed his first eight shots before a steal and a layup. Otherwise, it was a solid statistical game for the fifth-year senior transfer. Jones scored four points, but made just 1 of 10 shots. Jones had 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals.

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights' 6-foot-11 senior center has done better than most versus Edey in the post throughout his career. Omoruyi collected 13 points and 6 rebounds.

