Zach Edey is Purdue basketball's best rebounder ... but he can pass, too

WEST LAFAYETTE — When Zach Edey snagged his sixth rebound Sunday against Ohio State, he became Purdue basketball's career rebounding leader.

Edey came to West Lafayette a basketball novice and he'll leave as not only one of the program's all-time most improved players, but one of its best players period.

He has more rebounds than Joe Barry Carroll. He may very well end up with more points than Rick Mount. But what separates Edey at an elite size of 7-foot-4 is how far he's come as a passer.

"Why should you be a good passer when people want you to shoot the basketball from 5 feet," Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said. "It makes no sense and people don't quite understand that.

"For him, he had to get himself to that position. He wasn't there. He started basketball late. Now once he started being able to make jump hooks and get deep position, people came and then we had an issue."

The game that was most prevalent on a national stage came against St. Peter's in the 2022 Sweet 16.

Edey was swarmed every time he touched the ball, something that would become the norm the two seasons that followed.

Feb 15, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) passes the ball around Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

In 17 minutes, Edey had five turnovers.

It was a bad night for Edey and for the Boilermakers. But that season, we all saw glimpses of Edey the passer, something he took away from his two seasons playing alongside Trevion Williams, a passing savant for a center.

"He's a great passer so obviously it kind of helped me to kind of watch him and how he does it and make the right reads," Edey said of playing with Williams.

No one is going to mistake Edey's passing ability for the flash and pizzazz Williams showcased.

But note this: Three players in NCAA men's Division I basketball history have 2,000 career points, 1,000 career rebounds, 200 career blocks and a career field goal percentage of at least 60 percent.

Zach Edey. David Robinson. Patrick Ewing.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State Buckeyes won 73-69.

Edey is the only player in NCAA history who has the combination of all those states and 150 career assists.

"He has the size to throw it over a defender, or two defenders if you come and double him" said Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, who last season sank a game-winning 3 at Ohio State when Edey pass out of a double team to Loyer on the wing. "I think it's a credit to the drills he does at practice. ... The drills he does and the work he's put in to become a good passer is impressive."

The work he puts in is what people don't often see.

Before doors open to fans every game, Edey already is on the floor with assistant coach Brandon Brantley, who'll run Edey through a gamut of situations.

As a senior, Edey is averaging career best 1.8 assists per game. In a win over then-No. 1 Arizona on Dec. 16, Edey had a career-high five.

Entering Thursday's game against Rutgers, Edey has tallied at least two assists in five straight games.

"Before Purdue, I was never really in position to pass the ball a whole lot," Edey said. "In high school I didn't have the ball in my hands that much.

"Here (with Purdue), freshman year, I didn't get double teamed much. Sophomore year I didn't get doubled. It's kind of an evolution to passing and how to make reads. It's helped me a lot. It was slowly gradually building up into this year where I am getting double teamed every possession and I can make the right reads out of it."

