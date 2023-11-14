Zach Edey is a problem, but so is the rest of Purdue basketball's roster

WEST LAFAYETTE — They key to beating Purdue basketball is stopping Zach Edey.

Or is it?

Let's get two things straight.

One, nobody is going to stop Purdue basketball's 7-foot-4 big man. And, sure, if a team can, it likely will have success against the Boilermakers.

"We really tried to keep a body between (Edey) and the basket and force him out, limit his offensive rebounds, try to limit his deep catches and try to get rid of any angle," said Xavier coach Sean Miller, whose team lost to second-ranked Purdue 83-71 Monday night in Mackey Arena. "Sounds good. We held him to 28 (points) and 11 (rebounds)."

The second thing: Purdue can beat teams with players not named Zach Edey.

Myles Colvin. Caleb Furst. Ethan Morton.

Miller was content with that trio taking 3-point attempts against his team.

They went a combined 5-for-5.

While opponents scratch their head trying to find out what aspect of the Boilermakers they need to take away, Purdue coach Matt Painter also sits and looks at his roster and sees it from a different vantage point.

There's 200 minutes to split among the roster.

Edey is going to consume at least 30. Point guard Braden Smith is going to as well.

Now you're down to 140 minutes and Painter is looking at 10 other players he's all comfortable putting into the game against any opponent.

Painter's challenge is finding that right balance.

And as great as Painter is, perhaps his greatest coaching job so far this season is convincing players who could start at a lot of other programs − or for that matter, players who have started for his program in the past − to buy into roles and accept limited minutes.

"It's about the team. I think that's what all these guys are about," sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer said.

Case in point.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is a starter for the first time this season. On Monday, he sat most of the second half in lieu of Mason Gillis.

Gillis, Morton and Furst are former starters turned role players, at least so far this season.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates after scoring during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-71.

"Whatever role I'm given, doing that to the best of my ability and doing it with joy, which isn't always easy," Furst said. "Sometimes you're playing five minutes. Sometimes you're playing a lot more."

Right now, everybody is happy.

Also, right now everybody is winning.

Next week's Maui Invitational will be especially telling because Purdue is sure to be in some tight games.

"You have to have guys who are going to put winning over themselves," Painter said. "I don't want them to be happy about it. I want them to be professional.

"I don't want somebody that's a good player to play 10 minutes and be OK with it and say that's the way it it. I want them to work so they can play more and just keep grinding it, but be professional and cheer for their teammates."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 'It's about the team' | Purdue basketball buys in to playing time role