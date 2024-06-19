Zach Edey named to Canada’s training camp roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

Projected first-round pick Zach Edey is among the 20 players named to the Canadian men’s preliminary roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Edey, who was born in Toronto, competed with the team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He was the lone collegiate player on the roster that featured seven NBA players, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in five appearances as Canada claimed the bronze medal.

The 7-footer said earlier this month, after working out with the Toronto Raptors, that he would be with the national team as it began training camp. He expects to be named to the final 12-man roster.

Edey led Purdue to the national championship game after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and two assists on 62.3% shooting from the field. He became the first player in over 50 years to be named Player of the Year unanimously in consecutive seasons.

The 22-year-old is expected to attend a draft party on June 26 at Purdue with his former teammates, coaching staff and family. He will then join his countrymen for training camp June 28-July 7 at the University of Toronto and OVO Athletic Centre.

Canada will open the Olympics in Group A, along with Australia and two teams still to earn berths in qualifying tournaments. The group will play its first game on July 27 and face Australia on July 30 before wrapping up the group phase on Aug. 2.

The team is making its first appearance in the Olympics since 2000.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire