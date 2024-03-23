Zach Edey a mountain too big for Grambling State to climb, Purdue exorcises 1 vs. 16 demons
INDIANAPOLIS − The first half had Purdue basketball fans a little uneasy.
Thanks to a late flurry to end the half and a hot start to the second, the Boilermakers' March Madness run will continue.
Purdue opened the second half on a 16-6 run en route to exorcizing its demons of a year ago with a 78-50 win over Grambling State.
But for awhile, it was a bit uneasy in the first half for Boilermaker fans.
Purdue built a 29-19 lead, but Grambling, led by the midrange ability of Kintavious Dozier, got within four.
Fletcher Loyer sank his second 3 of the half and scored driving to the basket with six seconds left to give Purdue a 36-27 halftime lead.
It was over when
Purdue's run to open the second half put away an inferior Grambling team.
The Tigers (21-15) had no answer for Zach Edey, who imposed his will.
Lance Jones' 3 with 18:06 to go put Purdue ahead by 13 and forced a Grambling State timeout. That seemed to be the separation the Boilermakers needed.
For good measure, senior Carson Barrett sank a corner 3 late for the game's final points.
Zach Edey watch
Edey compiled his second 30-point, 20-rebound game of the season and third of his career.
Purdue's 7-foot-4 center finished with 30 points and 21 rebounds, becoming the first player in an NCAA tournament to post a 30-20 game since Maryland's Joe Smith did it against Texas in 1995.
Edey also had 3 blocks and 2 assists.
3 stars
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer only attemped four shots, but he made three straight when the Boilermakers needed a lift late in the first half and finished with 8 points.
Braden Smith, Purdue: The three first half 3s helped the Boilermakers grab an early lead. More impressive was the floor general completing a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists with no turnovers.
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: After some first half woes, the redshirt sophomore went off in the second half. Kaufman-Renn finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds after going scoreless in the first 20 minutes.
