Zach Edey a mountain too big for Grambling State to climb, Purdue exorcises 1 vs. 16 demons

INDIANAPOLIS − The first half had Purdue basketball fans a little uneasy.

Thanks to a late flurry to end the half and a hot start to the second, the Boilermakers' March Madness run will continue.

Purdue opened the second half on a 16-6 run en route to exorcizing its demons of a year ago with a 78-50 win over Grambling State.

But for awhile, it was a bit uneasy in the first half for Boilermaker fans.

Purdue built a 29-19 lead, but Grambling, led by the midrange ability of Kintavious Dozier, got within four.

Fletcher Loyer sank his second 3 of the half and scored driving to the basket with six seconds left to give Purdue a 36-27 halftime lead.

It was over when

Purdue's run to open the second half put away an inferior Grambling team.

The Tigers (21-15) had no answer for Zach Edey, who imposed his will.

Lance Jones' 3 with 18:06 to go put Purdue ahead by 13 and forced a Grambling State timeout. That seemed to be the separation the Boilermakers needed.

For good measure, senior Carson Barrett sank a corner 3 late for the game's final points.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) rebounds the ball Friday, March 22, 2024, during a game against Grambling State Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Zach Edey watch

Edey compiled his second 30-point, 20-rebound game of the season and third of his career.

Purdue's 7-foot-4 center finished with 30 points and 21 rebounds, becoming the first player in an NCAA tournament to post a 30-20 game since Maryland's Joe Smith did it against Texas in 1995.

Edey also had 3 blocks and 2 assists.

3 stars

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer only attemped four shots, but he made three straight when the Boilermakers needed a lift late in the first half and finished with 8 points.

Braden Smith, Purdue: The three first half 3s helped the Boilermakers grab an early lead. More impressive was the floor general completing a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists with no turnovers.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: After some first half woes, the redshirt sophomore went off in the second half. Kaufman-Renn finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds after going scoreless in the first 20 minutes.

