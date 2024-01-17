Zach Edey leads Purdue basketball's dominant win over rival Indiana

BLOOMINGTON − Another monster performance from Zach Edey carried No. 2 Purdue past its rival.

The Indiana Hoosiers had little response to Purdue basketball's 7-foot-4 monster.

Edey's 33 points and 14 rebounds led the Boilermakers (16-3, 5-2) over Indiana 87-66 at Assembly Hall Tuesday night.

Indiana's season-long offensive woes continued in the first half. The Hoosiers were just 2 of 12 from 3-point range and shot 35% in the first 20 minutes.

The Boilermakers had no such struggles, building a 22-point halftime lead (51-29) after Lance Jones' 3 from the corner just before the half.

Purdue needed that padding, as it turned out. Indiana quickly cut the deficit to nine to start the second half. And then. ...

Purdue's Zach Edey (15) scores over Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

It was over when

Just when the Hoosiers resurrected the home crowd, Purdue rebuilt is double-digit advantage from the free-throw line as the Boilermakers scored five straight points from the charity stripe. Layups by Trey Kaufman-Renn and Ethan Morton ignited a 15-5 run that buried the home team.

Zach Edey watch

If there was any doubt whether Zach Edey was still the frontrunner for National Player of the Year, the Purdue center removed those in his last two games.

Off the back of Saturday's 30-point, 20-rebound performance against Penn State, Edey overcame some solid defense inside from the Hoosiers. His 33 points and 14 boards go nicely with the 33 points and 18 rebounds he had against the Hoosiers in the most recent meeting.

3 stars

Lance Jones, Purdue: Welcome to one of college basketball's best rivalries. Jones showed no fear from the Assembly Hall crowd, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the first half, including that dagger 3 from the corner on Purdue's final possession.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer was cooking early, hitting his first three shots and scoring 11 points in the first half. Loyer also was the only Purdue player aside from Braden Smith to assist on a made field goal in the first half. Loyer totaled all three of his assists by halftime and finished with 19 points.

Ethan Morton, Purdue: The Hoosiers threatened to make it interesting early in the second half. Insert Ethan Morton, whose perimeter defense instantly took away Trey Galloway as a 3-point threat. Morton also scored on a goaltending call, had a steal and blocked a shot that sparked the Boilermakers when they needed it.

No. 2 Purdue basketball stats vs. Indiana

PURDUE (16-2): Kaufman-Renn 1-3 1-2 3, Edey 11-23 11-12 33, Jones 7-12 0-0 17, Loyer 5-6 5-7 19, Smith 2-14 1-2 5, Gillis 2-3 2-2 6, Morton 1-1 0-0 2, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, C.Furst 0-0 2-2 2, Berg 0-0 0-0 0, Colvin 0-0 0-0 0, Waddell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 22-27 87.

INDIANA (12-6): Mgbako 6-10 1-3 15, Reneau 4-10 0-2 8, Ware 2-6 0-0 5, Cupps 2-5 0-0 5, Galloway 6-13 2-2 17, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Gunn 3-7 0-0 7, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Sparks 2-5 1-2 5, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 4-9 66.

Halftime—Purdue 51-29. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 7-19 (Loyer 4-4, Jones 3-7, Gillis 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Smith 0-6), Indiana 8-24 (Galloway 3-7, Mgbako 2-4, Cupps 1-2, Gunn 1-2, Ware 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Reneau 0-2, Walker 0-2). Rebounds_Purdue 41 (Edey 14), Indiana 32 (Reneau 9). Assists_Purdue 14 (Smith 9), Indiana 14 (Galloway 5). Total Fouls_Purdue 12, Indiana 19.

