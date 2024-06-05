Zach Edey expects to suit up for Canada in 2024 Paris Olympics

Former Purdue center Zach Edey said Tuesday that he expects to play with the Canadian men’s national team in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Edey, who was born in Toronto, competed with the team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He was the lone collegiate player on the roster that featured seven NBA players, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in five appearances as Canada claimed the bronze medal.

The 7-footer said after attending a predraft workout with the Toronto Raptors that he will be with the senior team when training camp begins this month, according to Libaan Osman of the Toronto Star.

Zach Edey says he’ll be at training camp with the Canadian men’s senior team and is expecting to play this summer at the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/uBeYzXJSN4 — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) June 4, 2024

Edey is projected to be a first-round pick in the draft after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and two assists on 62.3% shooting from the field. He became the first player in over 50 years to win to be named Player of the Year unanimously in consecutive seasons.

The 22-year-old will join his countrymen in training camp after the draft on June 26. The team is expected to soon announce its preliminary roster, which will include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell and Lu Dort, among others.

Canada will open the Olympics in Group A, along with Australia and two teams still to earn berths in qualifying tournaments. The group will play its first game on July 27 and face Australia on July 30 before wrapping up the group phase on Aug. 2.

The team is making its first appearance in the Olympics since 2000.

