Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer lift Purdue basketball to Big Ten title

WEST LAFAYETTE — Confetti was netted near Mackey Arena's rooftop, but Michigan State threatened to put a damper on Purdue basketball's Big Ten championship celebration.

Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and the rest of the Boilermakers made sure that didn't happen.

Third-ranked Purdue fell behind by eight points midway through the first half before storming back and beating the Spartans 80-74.

Confetti dropped and a championship trophy was presented as the Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3) clinched at least a share of the regular season title, repeating as league champions.

Purdue can clinch the outright title with a win at Illinois on Tuesday or at home against Wisconsin on March 10. Illinois needs to win out and have Purdue lose to Wisconsin to earn a share of the league title.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) reacts after scoring during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was over when

When the Spartans built their largest lead at 24-16, Purdue responded with a 22-6 run. Michigan State scored the final five points of the first half, but Purdue was able to come out of halftime with a lead.

The Boilermakers opened the second half on a 16-4 run, making for a 38-10 run overall and a 54-39 lead.

Tyson Walker, who had 12 points in the first half, was held in check while Purdue built its double-digit lead. Walker scored just two points in the second half.

Despite Walker being shut down, the Spartans made it a game. A.J. Hoggard's 3 cut the deficit to 58-55 and Michigan State managed to stay in that five-to-eight point window.

Mason Gillis essentially sealed the victory with a 3 with 56.3 seconds left. Lance Jones then snagged a steal on Michigan State's ensuing possession.

Zach Edey watch

Tom Izzo chose to guard Edey with one defender last season in East Lansing. Edey scored 32 and had the game-winning basket in the final seconds.

Michigan State again opted to play Edey straight up for a lot of Saturday's game, though help was there at times.

Edey again was able to dominate the Spartans, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists.

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: The sophomore point guard continues to solidify his legend status. Smith entered the game needing four assists to tie Bruce Parkinson's single-season Purdue record of 207. Smith fell one assist shy, but made up for it with 23 points and 9 rebounds.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: The sophomore guard snapped out of a shooting funk. It probably began in the second half at Michigan on Sunday, but Loyer drained 3 of 5 3s in the first half and finished with 15 points, his most since scoring 19 at Indiana on Jan. 16.

Mason Gillis, Purdue: The senior forward wasn't big in the scoring column, but his 3-pointer with 6:55 to go came when the Boilermakers had to have a bucket. Then, he delivered the dagger. Gillis' ability to hit 3s also brought defenders to the 3-point line, opening the inside and Gillis was able to deposit post feeds. Gillis had 4 assists.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue basketball tops Michigan State, repeats as Big Ten champion