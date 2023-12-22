Zach Edey 3-point shooting: Star Purdue big man's first attempt misses, then ruled a long 2

In basketball, a big man 3-pointer was once like seeing an offensive lineman score a touchdown: It was a cause for celebration. The game has evolved since those days, with more and more bigs going outside of the paint and some teams spurning the center position entirely. But some vestiges of the past remain.

Purdue superstar Zach Edey is an echo of those simpler times. The center rarely ventures out of the paint and, as he said at the NBA Combine, "there's never really any reason for me to" attempt a 3.

For a brief, wonderful moment it seemed like Edey may have shot a 3 in Purdue's game against Jacksonville on Thursday. Sure, he missed it, but it was still a rare sight. But, in the infamous words of Marv Albert, Edey's "foot was on the line."

Just an FYI... that long attempt by Edey was a 2-pointer. Foot was on the line. 🙃 — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 22, 2023

And so, Edey still has not attempted a 3-point shot in his Purdue career, with him saying in the aforementioned combine interview "I can always get a better shot than a 3." But against Jacksonville he nearly got the opportunity. Inexperience shined through, and Edey failed to set himself behind the line.

Edey, playing in his fourth season, has been a force for Purdue. The 2022-23 Naismith Player of the Year is averaging a double-double for the Boilermakers, and he has been one of the hardest big men in basketball to guard.

Zach Edey 2023-24 stats

Edey has been otherworldly for Purdue this year, as he continues to dominate as a senior. His season averages thus far are:

24.5 points per game

10.6 rebounds per game

2.5 blocks per game

1.5 assists per game

If his pace continues, it would be the second year in a row Edey averages a double-double with more than 20 points per game. He averaged 22.3 points per game in 2022-23 and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Purdue, ranked the No. 1 team in the country, is hoping Edey is able to lead it to Phoenix in 2024.

Zach Edey height, weight

When talking about Edey, his size is a huge factor.

The 7-foot-4, 300-pound center is immovable in the paint, hence his aversion to shooting 3s. The Boilermakers like to use him to take up space, and that is something he does exceptionally well.

Shaquille O'Neal didn't shoot a 3 in his college career with LSU. You wouldn't ask Picasso to write a Shakespearean play. Sometimes it's best to let players be good at what they're good at. Edey undoubtedly agrees.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Zach Edey's first career 3-point attempt misses, later ruled a long 2