Zach Collins still gets hate mail from Warriors fans after run-in with Klay Thompson

Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins joined Trail Blazers courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam on the latest episode of OlzenGRAM Live Wednesday to discuss quarantine life.

During the live IG video on the Trail Blazers Instagram account, the two discussed several different topics including Collins' signature haircut and whether or not a hotdog should be considered a sandwich, which Collins had a tough time answering. He went back and forth, but ultimately, Zach decided a hotdog is NOT a sandwich.

Now that we got the important stuff out of the way, let's talk about how Collins does not back down from anyone.

Brooke threw out a fan question, who wanted to know if he has a favorite "trash talking moment." Collins smiled saying, "I know what people want me to say."

And, guess what?

He said it.

Yep, Collins' favorite chippy moment came back in Feb. of 2019 when he was not about to back down from Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

"In that moment I probably said some things I shouldn't have, but you know, I was in the moment, I was hyped. It was against the Warriors and everybody's trying to beat them… We had been going on a run and I was just like, I didn't care who it was -- you were getting it that night if you came up to me," Collins said with a smile.

Collins didn't reveal exactly what Klay said to him, but he admitted that after Thompson was jawing with him, he "went crazy for a second."

"[Klay] said something to me and I turned around and I saw red. I just went crazy for a second… I got a lot of clout from that. I got a lot of followers," Collins joked.

It wasn't just Rip City hitting Zach up on social media.

Enter, Golden State Warriors fans.

"I got a lot of hate mail from Warriors fans… I still get it to this this day. It went on probably the rest of the year."

Not only is the Klay Thompson incident is favorite trash talking moment so far in his career, but he also learned something about Warriors fans:

"They're passionate."

It sounds like Zach isn't looking for any more hate mail.

Zach Collins still gets hate mail from Warriors fans after run-in with Klay Thompson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest