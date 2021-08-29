Zach Charbonnet scores three touchdowns and rushes for over 100 yards in UCLA debut
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet endeared himself to his new fan base on Saturday, rushing for three touchdowns on 106 rushing yards in the Bruins’ 44-10 opening day win over Hawai’i. Charbonnet, who transferred from Michigan last offseason, scored two 21-yard touchdowns and a tackle-breaking 47-yard touchdown. He averaged an astounding 17.7 yards-per-carry, the best single game rush average for a Bruin since 1996.