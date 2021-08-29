Zach Charbonnet scores three touchdowns and rushes for over 100 yards in UCLA debut

Pac-12 Network

Already up by multiple scores, the UCLA Bruins pulled off a blocked-punt touchdown to take a 43-3 lead in their opening day tilt vs. Hawai'i on Saturday, August 28th. Ale Kaho knocked the punt down and David Priebe fell on it in the end zone for UCLA's first blocked-punt touchdown since 2016.