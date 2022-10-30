Zach Charbonnet, No. 12 UCLA cruise past Stanford
Zach Charbonnet rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns and logged a team-high 61 receiving yards as No. 12 UCLA ran past Stanford 38-13 at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA will try to beat Stanford at the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2008. Here are four things to watch when the No. 12 Bruins host the Cardinal.
Zach Charbonnet was too much for Stanford to handle, rushing for 198 yards and three touchdowns in No. 12 UCLA's 38-13 victory at the Rose Bowl.
