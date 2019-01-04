Zach Brown says Washington doesn’t want people that hold players accountable

After another lost season in Washington D.C., Redskins linebacker Zach Brown told the Athletic that he anticipates significant changes to the team’s locker room.

“This​ locker room is going to​ be so different​ next season,” Brown said.

One key piece of Washington’s defense is already gone. Safety D.J. Swearinger was axed by the team in late December after levying public criticism of defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s game plan against the Tennessee Titans. While not directly correlated, Washington would also let a handful of key business side executives go days later, including COO Brian Lafemina, whom the franchise had hired to the position just eight months earlier.

Brown said that while Swearinger didn’t go about his comments the right way, it showed he cared about the team’s performance and his passion came from the correct place.

“You can clearly see, they don’t want guys that hold players accountable,” Brown said. “If you notice, no one except one person disagreed with D.J.’s comments that players aren’t being held accountable. Should he have said it the way he did? Nah. Was he wearing people out with the way he was going about it? Hell yeah! But it’s true. I see why our organization is disrespected. They get rid of the people that actually care, and are trying to create a winning culture.”

You can take the accountability aspect all the way up to owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen as neither party made themselves available to answer questions regarding the team’s decision to claim Reuben Foster off waivers after an alleged domestic violence incident in Tampa or after the team’s decision to fire their business-side personnel.

Brown also said her doesn’t believe he will be back with the team next season despite having two years remaining on the contract he signed last March. Brown lost playing time to Shaun Dion Hamilton after getting sick in December.

Washington has made the playoffs just five times since Snyder took over as team owner in 1999 and has not reached the conference championship game in that span. They haven’t advanced beyond Wild Card weekend since 2005.