Zach Brown says Eagles locker room far different than one he left in Washington

It’s only been a month but the Philadelphia Eagles have already made a strong impression on new linebacker Zach Brown.

Brown signed with the Eagles on in early May after being cut by the Washington Redskins in March. Even though team activities have been limited in the offseason, Brown has been impressed by the culture of the Eagles’ locker room.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Everybody’s cool, Brown said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “No one has a problem with anybody. Everybody’s cool. Offense is talking to defense. This locker room is just different from the locker room I came from. There’s no clicks, just one big click. I can talk over there with the offensive linemen, talk with the corners. The running backs are right here (next to me) so I always give them (grief).”

It certainly wouldn’t be the first criticism of the environment in Washington. Safety D.J. Swearinger was critical of everything from defensive play-calling to the team’s preparedness and focus in practices before being released midseason last year. Linebacker Mason Foster lambasted the team’s front office after landing on injured reserve. Cornerback Josh Norman also irked head coach Jay Gruden to the point he benched him to start the second half of a game in October for having headphones on while the coach attempted to address the team.

Brown spent the last two seasons in Washington, starting 25 of 29 games played for the team. He recorded 127 tackles with 2.5 sacks in 2017, and 96 tackles with one sack and two forced fumbles last season.