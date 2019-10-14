One day after getting torched by Kirk Cousins, Eagles release starting LB Zach Brown

Jack BaerYahoo Sports Contributor

Three days ago, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Brown was calling out Kirk Cousins, a former teammate during their time with the Washington Redskins, as the “weakest part” of the Minnesota Vikings’ offense.

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

One day ago, that “weakest part” was torching the Eagles defense for 333 passing yards and four touchdowns on his way to a 38-20 win for the Vikings.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

And now, this has happened.

Life comes at you fast.

The Eagles made the somewhat surprising move to release Brown, one of their starting inside linebackers, one day after a rough game against the Vikings. Brown played in 81.7 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps on Sunday and graded out as the team’s fourth-worst starter, per PFF.

Zach Brown has had better weeks. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Zach Brown has had better weeks. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Eagles cutting a decent LB in Zach Brown

It’s impossible to say how much Brown’s comments about Cousins — in which he said “every defense is going to want that guy to throw the ball” — impacted the Eagles’ decision to release him, but it’s definitely one of the more eyebrow-raising roster moves of the week.

Without Brown, the Eagles’ linebacker depth is extremely thin for a team with playoff hopes. With Nigel Bradham dealing with an ankle injury, the Eagles’ healthy linebackers are Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, T.J. Edwards and Duke Riley.

Through six games with the Eagles, Brown posted 29 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended. Even though Brown had a rough game against the Vikings, he’s still a starting-quality inside linebacker, something many teams can use.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown figures to have multiple teams interested in his services as a free agent. Just don’t expect the Vikings to be one of them.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next