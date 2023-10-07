Zach Benson with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Zach Benson (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 10/06/2023
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the news of New York Mets GM Billy Eppler resigning before recapping what happened in the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs and previewing each of the four division series that start tomorrow.
Reminder: Biles is less than three months into her return after taking a two-year break from the sport.
The NL East rematch and heavyweight fight of the MLB postseason's second round begins Saturday.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every single game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Texas and Oklahoma headline Week 6 while LSU visits Missouri and Kentucky heads to Georgia.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
One of the best matchups of the NFL season happens Sunday night.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Trying to build a strong team in your fantasy basketball category league? Consider a specialized team build, using these players.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.