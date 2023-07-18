What Zach Arnett said Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright brings to Mississippi State football

NASHVILLE — New Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett knows exactly what Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright brings to the table — he’s had to gameplan against him in the SEC after all as defensive coordinator.

But Arnett doesn’t plan on moving on from starting quarterback Will Rogers.

On Tuesday at SEC Media Days, Arnett made reference to the dynamism of Wright and noted that the incoming transfer would add depth to a quarterback room that faced losses in the offseason.

“Make no mistake about it, Will Rogers is our starter,” Arnett said. “And his résumé speaks for itself, but Mike, there's a lot of things Mike can do and wrinkles that we can add in the game plan that could make - allow us to be really dynamic on offense.”

"We had a need at the quarterback position," Arnett said. "We lost a couple kids to the transfer portal. They decided that a better location would be a better fit for them, and we were able to go out and get a proven guy who's got SEC experience, starts under his belt, who's won games in this conference."

Wright, a senior, was team captain for Vanderbilt in 2022 and was a vital part of upset victories over Kentucky and Florida in consecutive weeks. As a junior, Wright threw 12 touchdown passes in 10 appearances, completing 85 of 148 passes for 974 yards and four interceptions. Rogers has thrown for over 10,000 yards and 81 touchdown passes over the past three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Wright will be competing for the second spot on the depth chart against multiple underclassmen, including Chris Parson, Mississippi State’s prized recruit and Brentwood, Tennessee, native.

