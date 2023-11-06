What Zach Arnett said of Mississippi State football QB room, including Will Rogers update

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football’s trip to Texas A&M this week features a pair of teams with uncertainty regarding the starting quarterback due to injury. However, as coach Zach Arnett alluded to during his weekly press conference Monday, the Bulldogs could have senior quarterback Will Rogers back.

“We’ll see what Will’s availability is this week,” Arnett said. “He’s practicing and he’s able to do more and more and more. If it’s determined that he’s able to go, he’s our starting quarterback no doubt about it. We obviously have a few days for that to get sorted out.”

Rogers hasn’t played since he was injured in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 7 win against Western Michigan. The Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5 SEC) are 1-2 without him, with the latest loss coming last week against Kentucky.

Former Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright started the three games. However, he was benched late in the third quarter against Kentuckt in favor of freshman Chris Parson.

Parson completed six of 14 passes for 67 yards. If Rogers is unable to go, Arnett said it’s likely Parson and Wright will both play Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) against Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3) – which isn’t unusual. Wright has been used in special packages even when Rogers has played.

“The reps will reflect that accordingly in practice all week,” Arnett said. “Final game plan and situation obviously kind of determines who’s in there on that particular play. I think it’s too early to name your starter.”

Parson, a four-star prospect out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, was a cornerstone in MSU’s 2023 recruiting class. He emerged as a leader in the group by helping keep the class together following coach Mike Leach’s death.

His first collegiate experience came against the Wildcats with the Bulldogs already trailing by 21 upon his entrance.

“He got a lot of valuable experience,” Arnett said. “He did some good things. Simply put, I just liked the confidence he plays with. He plays with a confidence and other people kind of gravitate toward that and gets other people going.”

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson, who transferred from LSU ahead of the 2022 season, was injured late in last week’s loss at Ole Miss. His status remains unclear.

“(Johnson) has had a heck of a year,” Arnett said. “I have every reason to believe if he can go, he’s going to be going.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Zach Arnett provides Will Rogers, QB update