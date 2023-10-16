What Zach Arnett said of Mississippi State football's plan vs Arkansas if Will Rogers is out

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett gave no update Monday regarding the status of Will Rogers for this week's game at Arkansas.

Arnett hasn't provided an updated since the senior quarterback was injured in an Oct. 7 win against Western Michigan. The same goes for running back Jo'Quavious Marks, wide receiver Justin Robinson, defensive lineman De'Monte Russell and running back Jeffery Pittman.

"Like with every other guy, we gave them limited reps last week because they've played the vast majority of the snaps," Arnett said. "Every single guy on our roster is on a day-to-day evaluation. Everyone who's medically cleared to play and able to play will play. If they're not, then they don't."

If Rogers is out against Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN), backup Mike Wright is expected to start. Wright, who joined MSU (3-3, 0-3) in the offseason after three seasons at Vanderbilt, has played 66 snaps this season while serving in special packages for offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

His highest snap count (11) was in a season-opening win against FCS foe Southeastern Louisiana before he saw 32 snaps against Western Michigan, most of which came before Rogers was injured in the fourth quarter. Of Wright's 66 snaps, 53 have been running plays, according to Pro Football Focus. Rogers has played 197 passing snaps to 129 rushing snaps.

"There's things we do with Mike in there at quarterback that are structured more for him," Arnett said when asked if the gameplan would change much with Wright playing. "When he's in there, we're going to play to the strengths of our personnel that's in there. I think it's going to look very similar to when he's in there any other time."

RECRUITING: Mississippi State football loses commitment from PJ Woodland of Oak Grove

Freshman Chris Parson would assume the role of backup quarterback with Rogers sidelined. Parson is a former four-star prospect out of Brentwood, Tennessee, who held offers from Arkansas and Florida State, among others.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: QB Will Rogers injury update vs Arkansas