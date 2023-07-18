Zach Arnett, Mississippi State football updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Live coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mississippi State football, led by coach Zach Arnett, takes center stage on Tuesday as the Bulldogs partake in the 2023 SEC Media Days.

Arnett will be accompanied by a trio of seniors – quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo’quavious Marks and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy. For Rogers and Marks, it’ll be their first appearance at the annul event. Crumedy was part of the traveling party for MSU in Atlanta last year.

Arnett is another newcomer to SEC Media Days as he enters his first full season as a head coach. He was promoted from defensive coordinator – a position he has held at MSU since 2020 – in December after the death of Mike Leach.

What will the Bulldogs be asked throughout the day? What answers will they provide? Will Arnett talk more about his drink of choice or favorite pizza toppings?

Follow along below for live updates from Mississippi State’s time at SEC Media Days.

When will Zach Arnett speak at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Time: 2:25 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

TOPPMEYER: Inside Zach Arnett's vision for Mississippi State post Mike Leach

Which Mississippi State football players are at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Mississippi State will be represented by quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo'quavious Marks and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy at SEC Media Days.

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State football updates from 2023 SEC Media Days

Zach Arnett believes Mississippi State football can compete in expanded College Football Playoff

The first order of business for MSU in Nashville was meeting with local media. In the scrum, Arnett reiterated his belief in the Bulldogs contending for the College Football Playoff when the field expands to 12 teams.

"Everything is available to the young men who come into our program," Arnett said. "You can compete and win at the highest level in all of college athletics. You receive a world-class education. You can turn your dreams into reality."

