Zach Arnett learned wife was in labor while en route to SEC Media Days. Here's the story

Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett told SEC Network's Paul Finebaum that he was flying to Nashville for SEC Media Days in July when he got some unexpected news: his wife was going into labor with his third child.

Arnett's wife and their oldest son were in attendance Thursday ahead of the Bulldogs' game against LSU on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). They hoisted a hand-written sign saying, "Hey Dad," which was visible in the background behind Finebaum's show.

Arnett explained how his phone started blowing up with texts as he was nearing Nashville. Arnett was scheduled to speak on Tuesday, July 18th, and was in Nashville when his wife gave birth to their son, Clayton, the youngest of their three children.

Arnett's appearance on Finebaum's show came with the SEC Network's traveling college football caravan "SEC Nation" in town ahead of the showdown against LSU.

Arnett was promoted to MSU coach on Dec. 15 after serving as defensive coordinator and positional coach for two seasons at Mississippi State. The former San Diego State took over for Mike Leach, who died following a cardiac event.

Arnett led the Bulldogs to a win in last years ReliaQuest bowl over Illinois in his coaching debut. Mississippi State has started off the season 2-0 after wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Arizona. Arnett will look to maintain his perfect coaching record against No. 14 LSU in Week 3 of the college football season.

The Bulldogs take on the Tigers at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 16, looking to pull off a major upset and stay undefeated on the season.

